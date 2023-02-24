Next Friday, Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn will host the 2023 Mayor’s Business Awards.

A total of 11 categories and 32 finalists will be attending the black tie event on Friday, March 3.

Below are the businesses who made it as finalists and will finally find out if they will be taking home an award.

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards In Association with The Lynn News. (62616889)

Mayor’s Business of the Year: Baytree Hilgay Limited, JD Cooling Systems Limited and Recipharm.

Small Business of the Year: East Coast Signs, Promenade Leisure (Hunstanton) Limited and WhatAHoot.

Businessperson of the Year: James Covell- King’s Lynn Construction Limited, Jane Cole- Pole Perfect Fitness and Lisa Staples- Tipsy Teapot.

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards In Association with The Lynn News. (62616876)

Business Innovation: Noise & Chance School of Dance, PCL Ceramics Limited and Promenade Leisure Company (Hunstanton) Limited.

Apprentice/ trainee of the Year: Ellen Skerritt, GH Hair Design and Molly Todd- SJP Solicitors.

Customer Care: GH Hair Design, Inheritance Legal Services Limited and Just4You Fitness.

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards In Association with The Lynn News. (62616935)

Independent Retailer: Ikon Fashions Limited, The Bottom Drawer Bridal and The Norfolk Deli.

Leisure and Tourism: The Angel at Watlington, Tipsy Teapot and True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

Employee of the Year: Chelsey Keane- The Norfolk Deli, Joe Chandler- Constructionarium and Lindsey Bavin- True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

King’s Lynn Champion: Just Essentials, Russen & Turner and WhataHoot.

Environmental Champion: Greenyard Frozen UK Limited, Mickram Limited and Southgate Packaging.

We’re looking forward to seeing you all next Friday.

One business sponsoring the event is the Bank House in Lynn, who will also be catering for the event on the night.

Make sure to get hold of a Friday Lynn News on March 10 for a 24-page pull-out supplement in which all the winners will be revealed.