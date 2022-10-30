When Julian and Claire Bunton first opened their shop Em’s Emporium little did they know that a global pandemic would hit three weeks into their venture.

They managed to weather that storm with the support of government grants but are now facing the difficulties of a winter with the country in a cost of living crisis.

The pre-loved and vintage store in Dersingham is a hidden-away treasure trove of artefacts, clothes, jewellery and knick-knacks, and a welcome addition to Jubilee Court where it sits with other businesses.

Jeremy and Claire Bunton

But the current climate of energy bills rising and people tightening their financial budgets, small businesses are facing a degree of uncertainty.

Mr Bunton said: “Covid was survivable because of the government grants which kept the business afloat and things picked up.

“Since the cost of living crisis people have reined in their spending and hanging on to their money for heating bills. Since the summer we have seen a drop off in trade and unlike with Covid there is no safety net.

Em's Emporium, named after the couple's daughter, is in Jubilee Court in Dersingham

“Trade has dramatically reduced unless you’re providing an essential service and after a month or two of stormy waters we’ve attempted to weather it.”

Business owner Adam Melton has noticed a rise in cost of ingredients essential to his pizza business.

Having moved to Nottingham he has returned to Dersingham with his family and their mobile pop-up, Zenzero’s Neapolitan Pizza, and his full story can be read on page six.

Adam Melton owns Zenzero's Neapolitan Pizza and has returned to Dersingham to live and run the business after a number of years in Nottingham

Although this is a positive move for the family, he is aware that there are current pressures due to the cost of living.

Mr Melton said: “We’ve seen a massive increase in our core ingredients, cheese and flour has gone up a huge amount.

"It is steadily going up again and it is getting silly.

"We try to keep our prices as low and competitive as we can while producing a good quality product and looking after our customers.”

The Pizza Slice Guy has opened in Norfolk Street, Lynn

Danny Child is the owner of Pizza Slice Guy and recently opened a premises in Norfolk Street having started his business from a mobile van.

He said: “We’ve been busy but we’ve just been up against it all the time and you never know when people will stop coming out.

"It’s all well and good saying we get 1,000 customers through the door, it’ll be fine, but we don’t know what electricity costs will be.

“Ingredients have doubled in price which we are battling against and even though we might want to put the prices up to counter the increases, we want to look after our customers.

The Pizza Slice Guy

"No one is going to spend £26 on a pizza.

"We are just going to see how it goes.

"We would like to think we would make a decision and spot any problems early.

"When we are mobile it’s just the fuel that goes into the generator but it’s really nice to be in a premises.”

The Pizza Slice Guy

“We were in Taste of the Town recently and got a positive reaction and we are offering two large pizzas and dips for £25 this weekend, maybe indefinitely so that people at least know what the spending will be before they come out.

"I am an electrician so I can always go and do a bit of work in that sector, you don’t know how long the storm will last to weather it. I don’t know that there’s anything positive with the damage to the economy and I have a family to support.”

The Old Store in Snettisham opened earlier this year and in these worrying times, the cafe owners have been harnessing the positives.

Manager Ania Wadolwska said: “Since we opened in January, we have learnt a lot about its potential and we have an incredible team and we can’t thank our loyal customers enough.

Managers of The Old Store, Snettisham, Stefanos Boukas and Ania Wadolowska

"We continue to be busy and the feedback is making our efforts all worth it.

"It has definitely not been the easiest first year as rising costs put a lot of pressure on businesses at all fronts.

"As we will never compromise on quality, we had to take a difficult decision of temporarily closing the evening part of the business to be able to focus on the busiest part – brunch.

“We have since added an additional day instead and we are now closed only on Mondays.

Managers of The Old Store, Snettisham, Stefanos Boukas and Ania Wadolowska

"Even though hospitality is a difficult place to be in at the moment, we love what we do and hope that better times are just around the corner.”

Adrian Eden and Anna Pugh opened By The Book on the High Street, Hunstanton just 12 weeks ago.

Mr Eden said: “Generally we are not finding things too bad which seems to be because the local population are being supportive.

“One immediate problem was finding that the electricity bill was three times what we were expecting and those things knock you sideways when you start a new business.

Managers Adrian Eden and Anna Pugh outside By The Book on the High Street in Hunstanton

Managers Adrian Eden and Anna Pugh inside By The Book

"We are nearing the end of our third month but it’s been fun, people have been so welcoming to us opening up.”