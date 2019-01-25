Businesses in King's Lynn asked for 'town centre vision' ideas for meeting next week

Businesses in Lynn are being asked to put their ideas forward at a meeting next week to create a new vision for the town centre.

Discover King’s Lynn, the King’s Lynn BID (Business Improvement District) is inviting town centre businesses to an open meeting on Tuesday

Officials said they are looking for businesses’ input on issues such as Lynn’s unique selling point (USP), the vision for the town for 2030 and how to get there, and one thing which would make the biggest difference to their business.

The meeting will be held in the ballroom at the Dukes Head Hotel in the Tuesday Market Place.

At the end of last year, the BID undertook a survey of its member businesses to find out what they thought BID was doing well and what more or what different they would like to see happen.

Vicky Etheridge, BID manager, said: “The meeting on the 29th is a follow on from our discussion in the autumn, letting our members know what they told us and what we plan to do about it.

“It is also an opportunity to talk about the big issues affecting our town centre and high street and share ideas about how to tackle them.

“We want as many businesses as possible to come and get involved, after all this is your BID and your town.”

The meeting will take place in the ballroom at the Duke’s Head. Refreshments will be available from 4.30pm and the meeting will run from 5pm to 6.30pm.