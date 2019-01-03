Businesses in King's Lynn's Tower Street ‘rallied round’ to spread festive cheer in tree contest

Retailers in Lynn’s Tower Street “rallied round” over the festive period to take part in a Christmas tree competition, to bring cheer to the street which lacked seasonal lights.

Vicky Etheridge, manager of the King’s Lynn Business Improvement District (BID), said the street, which has a lot of independent businesses, only had one Christmas light as other fixings were not “strong enough”.

To mitigate this, BID offered those on Tower Street a Christmas tree each to decorate. This then became a competition between retailers which was won by Linda Howe of Pastimes Hobby Shop.

Businesses in Tower Street, King's Lynn, which took part in a Christmas Tree competition - Pastimes Hobby Shop. Picture: SUBMITTED. (6316062)

Ms Etheridge said: “They could have really moaned and moaned but they rallied round and they had quite a lot of comments from customers and people passing by about the trees.”

The BID is set to work in partnership with West Norfolk Council on initiatives such as In Bloom this year to keep the town attractive all year round.

Speaking of plans for the town this year, Ms Etheridge added: "Now's the time to look forward at our opportunities and strengths as a town centre and start to put in place a vision and building blocks for a more vibrant and sustainable future.

"I think 2019 is going to be a big year for us."