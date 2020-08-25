There's still time for Lynn town centre businesses to register to take part in an online workshop to air ideas on its future.

West Norfolk Council and Discover King’s Lynn are hosting the online Vision King’s Lynn workshop on Wednesday, September 9, between 5.30pm and 7pm.

It will give people the opportunity to say what services and facilities are needed in the town centre, how empty units could be used, what can be done to attract more visitors and how could walking and cycling to the town centre be made easier.

Discover King's Lynn (41225967)

Feedback from businesses will play a role in shaping the Town Investment Plan – which could bring £25m into Lynn.

Findings from the recent consultation of Lynn businesses and consumers will be shared and suggestions welcomed.

Businesses can register to attend by emailing michelle@engaging-people.co.uk The deadline to for booking a place is Friday, September 4.

Read more BusinessKings Lynn