Businesses and customers were left without water at Lynn's Hardwick Industrial Estate after damage led to a burst main.

A "third party" reportedly caused the problems on Tuesday, with businesses throughout the area left without any mains water.

Anglian Water is responsible for the infrastructure in the area, but a spokesperson told the Lynn News that the damage was caused by someone else.

Businesses at the Hardwick Industrial Estate in Lynn were left without water on Tuesday

They said: "We are sorry for any disruption caused to customers in the Hardwick Industrial Estate in Lynn today (Tuesday).

"Our teams responded quickly to a burst water main in the area caused by third party damage. A temporary repair has now been completed and water supplies should have now returned.

"Our teams will be returning to the site as soon as they can to complete the more permanent repair work on the mains, whilst mitigating any further impact to customers in the area.

"We would like to thank customers for their patience while we carry out this essential work."