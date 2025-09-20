Businesses will be opening their doors to showcase their talents as part of a national manufacturing celebration day.

West Norfolk Council is collaborating with four Lynn-based businesses and New Anglia Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering (NAAME) to mark National Manufacturing Day on Thursday, September 25.

Students from schools and colleges across the borough will be offered a rare opportunity to explore the world of manufacturing and engineering up close.

Palm Paper in Lynn is taking part in the national industry day. Here the business is pictured a few years ago when it was lit up in tribute to the NHS. Picture: Ian Burt

Cllr Simon Ring, deputy Leader and cabinet member for business, said: “Four of West Norfolk’s leading local businesses will open their doors for site tours and career talks.

“I must thank Palm Paper, SKF Cooper Roller Bearings, Mars Food and Fosters Refrigeration for supporting this initiative. These are four pivotal and world class businesses that we’re fortunate to have in our borough.

“Students will be able to tour sites and take part in career talks that will showcase the diverse roles available in the sector and the many pathways available to get into manufacturing and engineering.

“The council and its partners are committed to supporting training of local talent for our businesses to help them recruit the employees they need to grow. One of the key reasons we wanted to take part in this initiative for the first time is that we recognise our role in helping to raise the aspirations of young people, broaden their horizons on the career paths and opportunities available to them locally.”

Zach Stanford, operations manager at Palm Paper, said: “I started at Palm Paper in 2010 as an apprentice after leaving school, unsure if university was the right path for me. It turned out to be the best decision I ever made.

“Palm has supported me through a full-time engineering degree, a part-time Master’s, and developed me into my current senior management role – all by my early 30s.

“My journey shows that local people can achieve great things when supported by local manufacturers, and that the traditional university route straight from school isn’t the only way to success.

“I’m excited to welcome local students to Palm for National Manufacturing Day, to showcase our state-of-the-art paper manufacturing process and demonstrate how a vocational career path can lead to rewarding, high-level opportunities right here in our community.”

Cllr Ring added: “Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering is one of West Norfolk’s most productive sectors, which contributes the highest Gross Value Added (GVA) of all local industries - £530 million, representing approximately 28% of the area’s total economic output. This reflects both the depth of talent and the strategic importance of the sector to the region’s long-term growth.”

National Manufacturing Day is coordinated by Make UK, and celebrates the breadth of the UK’s manufacturing sector - from food and drink to aerospace and pharmaceuticals. Businesses open their doors for people to take a behind-the-scenes look at how they work.

Also taking part is Lynn’s Williams Refrigeration and Narford family business Crane Garden Buildings. Crane has been handcrafting timber garden buildings for more than 50 years and is launching a new video ‘Norfolk Grown’ in celebration of its skilled workforce and pride in its Norfolk roots.

Find the businesses taking part at www.nationalmanufacturingday.org