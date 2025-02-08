The light is being shone on a successful pathway into careers.

Next week, February 10 to 16, marks the 18th annual National Apprenticeship Week and West Norfolk Council is joining other employers in highlighting the amazing work being done by apprentices, employers and training providers.

On Wednesday an apprenticeship event was held on the ground floor of the council Lynn office, organised by the Department of Work and Pensions, attended by businesses keen to showcase apprenticeship opportunities.

Some of the representatives at the apprenticeship drop-in event on Wednesday

More than 180 people visited including students from the town’s Springwood High School who came to look at potential career and studying options.

Lilly Skeels, who is studying a Level 6 environmental health apprentice, said: “An apprenticeship has allowed me to gain hands on work experience whilst earning my degree qualification. I have been lucky to receive amazing support from all my colleagues, which has helped me to gain the skills I need to be successful in my role.”

Sam Garrod, who is studying Level 6 construction site management, added: “I chose to do an apprenticeship degree because it's hands-on experience while learning for your future, you progress in your career and you build on things you have learnt for your future.

“Fundamentally, I think it's a benefit and win-win for both parties, everyone’s gaining from your experience. Since becoming an apprentice I’ve been promoted to full clerk of works within the borough. I have quite a lot of involvement within the major housing project which is delivering lots of units for the borough council.”

Alistair Beales, council leader, said: “We are proud to support National Apprenticeship Week and take this opportunity to celebrate our apprentices and the value that they bring the organisation. This week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate them for their continued progression and dedication to their roles. I would recommend other local employers to get involved and consider developing their own apprenticeship scheme.”

Kate Blakemore, chief executive of the borough council, added: “I feel really passionate about offering apprenticeships and allow our current staff to benefit from an apprenticeship scheme. As a council we encourage lifelong learning, and an apprenticeship is an excellent way of achieving career progression and motivation for individuals.

“We are very proud of what our apprentices have achieved and pleased with what they bring to our organisation, helping develop our talented workforce.”

Anyone interested in becoming an apprentice can visit the link https://www.jobtrain.co.uk/west-norfolk/internal/Home/Job? and set up a job alert to get notified as soon as one is published.