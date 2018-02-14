Businesses ready to take on GEAR 10k Bespak’s corporate challenge

Businesses across West Norfolk are readying to take on one of the region’s biggest corporate sporting challenges of the year.

The Grand East Anglia (GEAR) 10K Bespak Corporate Challenge, which is set to take place in Lynn on May 6, sees businesses, sports clubs, church groups, among more, competing for the title of the fastest team in the event.

And a team from electrical and equipment wholesalers Edmundson Electrical are already in training in hopes of taking home the title.

Edmundson Electrical’s team member, Steve Franklin said: “There are two of us in branch who are keen runners and have been running for a number of years. As a branch we thought we would try to encourage some of the staff to get fit and run GEAR with us.

“Four of the staff took up the challenge and it will be great for us to see them progress through the training and hopefully achieve some goals on the day. Hopefully next year this will encourage others so that we can become a stronger team.”

Bespak’s managing director, Keyvan Djamarani said: “We are delighted to sponsor the GEAR Corporate Challenge. It brings an extra dimension to this excellent 10K event and is a wonderful way to foster team spirit in the workplace and engage in a bit of friendly rivalry.”

To enter the corporate challenge go to www.runforall.com/events/corporate-challenge/gear-10k/

GEAR is organised by Alive Leisure in conjunction with Run For All, which was founded by Jane Tomlinson as part of her lasting legacy. Jane raised £1.85 million for children’s and cancer charities before her death from cancer aged 43 in 2007.

Her family continue to raise funds in her name, and through the Jane Tomlinson Appeal and Run For All, a massive £10m has now been raised for charities.

Pictured above, Edmundson Electrical’s team members.

Picture: SUBMITTED