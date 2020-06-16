Generous businesses have donated a range of thoughtful gifts to nursing staff from Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) to thank them for their hard work to support service users during the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 30 businesses in the King’s Lynn area have pledged items, including bespoke cupcakes, a mini hamper, butcher’s vouchers and a facial worth £125 to nursing staff based at Chatterton House in the town.

Those working on the Samphire Ward and Crisis Resolution Home Treatment (CRHT) Team will all be given a number in return for a £1 donation before a raffle takes place to distribute the prizes.