Businesses around Lynn have been paying tribute to the Queen, after her death was announced last week.

Town centre shops such as jewellers Francis Wain, book store Waterstones and fabric business The Fent Shop have put up displays in their windows to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Francis Wain, on Norfolk Street, has decorated its front window with framed photographs of the Queen, alongside a bunch of lilies.

Waterstones has put together a display of books about Her Majesty

Meanwhile, Waterstones has put together a display of books about Her Majesty, and charity shop Veterans at Ease has arranged a collage of images of her over the years, with the message: "Rest in Peace Your Majesty.

"We will miss you. A lifetime devoted to service."

The display at the Fent Shop

An electronic sign at TK Maxx said: "We send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"We are all profoundly grateful for her extraordinary service and dedication.

"From everyone at TK Maxx and Homesense."

An electronic sign at TK Maxx pays tribute to the Queen

Has your business put up a display in memory of the Queen? Email us at newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk