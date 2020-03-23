Friends who went to a Lynn school together 25 years ago have now set up their own finance business in the town.

Karl Lanham and Michael Moore both attended King Edward VII (KES) back in the 1990s.

Complete Commercial Finance Limited offers businesses a personal service to find commercial loans and mortgages, property development finance and asset finance suitable to the company’s individual needs.

Karl Lanham and Michael Moore who have set up Complete Commercial Finance Ltd

After leaving school, Karl and Michael initially went their separate ways, but when Karl joined Lombard in 2005 as a relationship manager, he reconnected with Michael who was working for NatWest as a commercial manager.

Years later, Karl and Michael found themselves working alongside one another at B2B Cash Flow Solutions. Their skills and experience complimented one another, leading them to set up a business together at the end of 2019.

Karl said: “We identified that many banks are reducing the amount of business managers and we know in West Norfolk there are lots of companies that want personal financial support.

"Between us, Michael and I have 40 years’ experience in the commercial finance sector, so it made perfect sense for us to team up to provide a personal service to businesses in our home town and its surrounding areas.”

Michael said: “Most businesses don’t want to call a bank and sit on hold whist they are being connected to a call centre. Karl and I offer a friendly service that is tailored to individual needs.

"We have access to a multitude of lenders and will save businesses time and money. With every customer we start with a blank page and find what’s right for them.”

To find out more, go to www.completecommercialfinance.co.uk

Read more BusinessKings Lynn