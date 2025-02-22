A busy main road has reopened after being closed for the majority of the day following a multiple-vehicle crash.

The A47 between the Hardwick and Pullover roundabouts in Lynn was closed off last night due to the collision - where several vehicles left “significant damage” to the barrier.

The road was closed in both directions at around 8pm last night.

The crash left "significant damage" to the barrier on an elevated section of road, National Highways officials said. Picture: National Highways East

National Highways East confirmed this evening that the road has reopened and that there has been no delays or congestion reported in the area.

The authority shared photographs early this morning of the damage caused by the crash.

The closure, which impacted the A47 eastbound between the A148 and the A10 Hardwick Roundabout throughout the morning, caused heavy traffic in the Lynn area throughout the day.

Travelling into the town proved difficult today, as a signal failure meant that trains from Lynn to Ely were cancelled or delayed in the afternoon.

The signal failure was reported to be in the Watlington area and was repaired at around 5pm.