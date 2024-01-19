One man has been taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash near a school on one of Lynn’s main roads this afternoon.

Police were called to the collision on the A148 Gaywood Road, near King Edward VII (KES) Academy, just before 3pm – which has shut the road.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said one person had been taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The A148 Gaywood Road in Lynn - outside KES Academy. Picture: Google Maps

She said no other injuries had been reported.

The road is expected to be closed “for some time”, a Norfolk Police spokeswoman added.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they sent one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and a critical response car to the scene.

A man was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care.

Meanwhile, Lynx bus has said that “until further notice”, it will not be able to serve Highgate Infant School, KES or Gaywood Tesco on its services.

“This is due to the road being closed following an accident,” a post on social media said.