It has been a busy time for students at a town college who have been welcoming guests, making films, and much more.

Over at Lynn’s College of West Anglia Campus, students have been showcasing their original short films at the King’s Lynn Film Festival.

Attendees got to have a first look at the creative work produced by the next generation of filmmakers.

A packed cinema at Lynn's Corn Exchange for the special screening

Meanwhile, a Help for Heroes veteran inspired Level 3 Public Protective Services (PPS) students.

The college welcomed Dean Williams, community fundraiser for Help for Heroes, for an “inspiring and impactful” guest session.

The PPS students were not the only ones to welcome a guest speaker.

Dean Williams, fundraising manager with Level 3 Public Protective Services students and course rirector, Rob Cooke

BA (Hons) Early Childhood Studies (Graduate Practitioner) second year students had the opportunity today to hear from guest speaker, Michelle Blake.

She shared her lived experience as a parent of two children with special educational needs (SEN).

Throughout the session, Michelle encouraged the students, who are training to work in the education sector, to consider how empathy, patience, and a strong understanding of individual needs can significantly improve a child's education.

The students were “engaged and reflective”, and asked both Michelle and her eldest son, Ethan, 19, who sat in on the session, any questions about their experience.

Michelle Blake and her son, Ethan at their talk to UcWA students

Questions covered topics such as specialist provision, sensory issues, GCSE support and services signposting the next steps.

Kathryn Le Serve, course director BA Honours Early Childhood Studies and Foundation Degree in Early Years and Education, said: “Guest speakers can offer a perspective on an aspect of the education and care of young children that our students would not normally be exposed to, for example, the struggles of getting the right provision for a child with SEN from a parent’s perspective.

“They also offer examples of real-life scenarios across many aspects of working with children.

Ian Barton, chair of the King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club, Erin Nicol, organiser of the event and James Fox, course director of the Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production and Technology Level 3

“These act to motivate and engage our students to continue with their studies and strive for completion.”

Michelle Blake added: “I have given this talk to the Early Years degree students for many years now, when I first started my eldest was in primary and now he has just started his first job.

“Reliving some of the harder periods of our journey can be difficult, but every year it sparks conversations that I know will help SEN parents or children in the future, as these students will go on to their own careers in education, with a real-life account of the potential difference they can make to their pupils, and their families’ lives.”

Meanwhile, over at the college’s film department, students who made their own productions were also responsible for marketing the event, which took place last month at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange.

To generate excitement and public engagement, they launched a dedicated Instagram account, designed promotional posters displayed across the Lynn campus.

Ian Barton, chair of the King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club, said: “This is the fifth edition of the King’s Lynn Film Festival, and we wanted to try something new to increase awareness of the event.

“We agreed to give a greater role to the students at the College of West Anglia. Not only have they created short films for this year’s festival, but they also took on the responsibility of designing and delivering the preview evening.

“Their work was fantastic. Media students transformed the foyer into a visually attractive, welcoming space, served drinks, and confidently engaged with guests, while catering students prepared and professionally served a selection of incredible canapes.

“Guests watched a preview reel created by the students, which creatively showcased scenes from the full festival programme.

“The whole evening was wonderful, and the feedback has been glowing about the students’ contribution.

“Credit is also due to the Corn Exchange for being so accommodating and supportive of giving students creative control.

“Congratulations to the students for their hard work.”

Erin Nicol, who is studying an extended diploma in Creative Media Production and Technology Level 3, and organised the event, added: “I’ve been the producer of the event and was responsible for communicating and liaising with everyone to make this event happen.

“I have enjoyed the role of being a team leader and having the opportunity to inspire the team and make sure everything has been done on time.”

While this was happening, PPS students were hearing about Dean’s work serving in the infantry and the physical training corps for 27 years.

He specialised as a rehabilitation instructor supporting wounded and injured service personnel in their recovery and return to work.

Dean provided students with a direct insight into the realities faced by service personnel during and after active duty.

He also highlighted the vital role Help for Heroes continues to play in supporting veterans and their families through recovery programmes, welfare services and community networks.

Dean also shared how Help for Heroes often fills the gaps where other military charities cannot. Everything that the organisation provides to support individuals is to make it so that there is “one less battle to fight”.

Dean said: “The students should feel incredibly proud, not only of what they achieved physically, but of the amazing amount they’ve raised.

“It is an incredible effort that will go on to support veterans and those Help the Heroes support up and down the country.”

Rob Cooke, Public and Protective Services lecturer, added: “I would like to thank Dean for firstly, giving up his valuable time to speak with my students, and for providing them with such a wider understanding of the impact of military operations, and the support that Help for Heroes can offer them in return.

“The activities that the students have undertaken have been extremely challenging, both physically and mentally, and I am immensely proud of their achievement, but the activities provide them with a snapshot of what life can be like for members of our armed forces.

“I look forward to engaging my students in similar adventurous activities in the future and raising more money for the superb charities that support our uniformed services.”