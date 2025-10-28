A busy town supermarket is the latest to have self-serve checkouts installed.

Lidl, on Austin Street in Lynn, now has a total of six of the machines towards the end of its store.

It means that Lidl has just two manned checkouts operated by cashiers.

Customers need to scan a receipt in order to exit the self checkouts

Lidl, which is normally closed at 10pm, was shut at 7pm on some days last week, which is thought to be when the new checkouts were installed.

The new self-checkouts require customers to scan a receipt to open a gate in order to leave the store.

Do you think this supermarket has made the right decision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Lidl on Austin Street in Lynn has two staffed checkouts