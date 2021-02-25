Butterfly Suite chosen as name for new King's Lynn hospital maternity bereavement facility

Patients and residents have had their say, and the new Maternity Bereavement Suite at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be known as The Butterfly Suite.

The QEH wants to say thank you to the 2,598 people who voted to name the facility, which will provide a dedicated space for bereaved parents.

The quiet and private space will enable parents going through this unimaginable time to create precious memories with their baby, in a safe and comfortable environment separate from the clinical setting.

Charity of The Year Plans for the New Maternity Unit Bereavement Suit. Pictured FLtoRCaroline Shaw (Chief Executive) QEH. Sharon Young. Kathryn Owen. Kate Jackman.. (27949086)

Patients, their families and staff were invited to give suggestions for the name, from which a shortlist of four was finalised earlier this month.

Voting closed last Friday for the shortlisted names: The Butterfly Suite, The Lavender Suite, The Meadow Suite and The Star Suite

The appeal for a Maternity Bereavement Suite was launched by QEH in early 2020, and became the Lynn News’s Charity of the Year.

Charity of the Year 2020 - QEH Maternity Unit Bereavement Suite logo (44367078)

With thanks to a number of donations from the local community, and the Trust’s own charity, the project received the go-ahead in November 2020 and it is hoped that the facility will open later this year.

But further funds are needed to furnish The Butterfly Suite and to make it as homely and welcoming as possible.

If you can donate to the appeal, please visit justgiving.com/campaign/QEHMaternity

BereavementSuite or send cheques payable to ‘Maternity Bereavement Suite Appeal’ to Finance Department, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gayton Road, King’s Lynn PE30 4ET. Items can also be donated for a forthcoming online auction.