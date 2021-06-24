By-election date set for King's Lynn county council seat

A new poll is set to take place next month to replace a West Norfolk councillor who was only re-elected in the spring.

Thomas Smith last month announced his decision to stand down as county councillor for the Gaywood South division because of work commitments.

The move came just a few weeks after Mr Smith, a Conservative, won a second term at County Hall.

Ballot box (48029594)

West Norfolk Council officials have today announced the opening of nominations for a new poll, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 29, subject to sufficient nominations being received.

Nominations will close next Friday, July 2, at 4pm and need to be submitted by appointment, which should be arranged by emailing elections@west-norfolk.gov.uk or phoning the borough council's Electoral Services unit on 01553 616773.

Residents have until July 13 to register to vote if they are not registered already. Applications for postal votes can be made until 5pm on July 14.

Thomas Smith has stepped down as a county councillor.

The result of the by-election will be announced following a count at the King's Centre in Lynn on July 30.