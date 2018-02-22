Bye-bye Frisbee, rejoin your friends in the wild

A seal who got a frisbee stuck around her neck has finally been returned back into the wild after four-months of rehabilitation.

The grey seal, who was named Frisbee by workers at RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre, was admitted last September with a life-threatening deep, infected injury from the plastic toy.

Frisbee says her final goodbyes

Manager of RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre, Alison Charles said: “Frisbee was extremely emaciated when she was admitted and needed really intensive care. She had clearly been starving for a long time, unable to eat with the frisbee compressing and cutting deep into her neck.

“I’ve never seen such a terrible, deep and infected wound before and hope I never do again. Frisbee was near death and we really didn’t think she’d survive.

“But once we’d removed the plastic ring and she could extend her neck and eat, it was obviously a huge relief to her and she didn’t look back.”

With the help of antibiotics and a high-fat nutrition in the form of mackerel, Frisbee soon recovered and was well enough to be released back into the wild.

“Frisbee’s story really highlights the work that goes into getting a seal ready to be released.

“It can take months of medical treatment and huge amounts of mackerel before they’re well enough to return to the wild where they belong.”

Frisbee was just one of a record 350 seals admitted to RSPCA centres last year, up nearly 100 from the previous year.

Experts at the animal charity believe the high number of seal admissions is due to a “perfect storm” of extreme weather coming at the height of the grey seal breeding season.

RSPCA head of wildlife, Adam Grogan said: “We have never cared for so many seals at this time of the year before. As storm after storm hit our coastline earlier this winter, more and more seals have been admitted to our centres.”