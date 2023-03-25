King's Lynn Sea Cadets enjoy awards night with special guests including mayor of West Norfolk
Published: 06:05, 25 March 2023
Lynn’s Sea Cadets were rewarded for their hard work over the year at their unit’s annual awards night.
There was an excellent turnout of parents and friends who have continuously supported the cadets.
Many of the trophies presented on the night were donated by ex-cadets and members of the Royal Navy.
Special guests on the night included Lesley Bambridge, West Norfolk mayor, pictured and Colonel Tim Allen OBE from the Reserve Forces and Cadet Association, who awarded the trophies to the cadets.
Do you have a story to share with Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk