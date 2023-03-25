Lynn’s Sea Cadets were rewarded for their hard work over the year at their unit’s annual awards night.

There was an excellent turnout of parents and friends who have continuously supported the cadets.

Many of the trophies presented on the night were donated by ex-cadets and members of the Royal Navy.

Lesley Bambridge, mayor of West Norfolk was a special guest, with representatives of the Royal British Legion, who awarded Sea Cadets the Roe Youth Cup, accepted by Petty Officer Kurt Massen

Special guests on the night included Lesley Bambridge, West Norfolk mayor, pictured and Colonel Tim Allen OBE from the Reserve Forces and Cadet Association, who awarded the trophies to the cadets.

The awards night recognised the hard work the Sea Cadets in Lynn have done over the past year. Colonel Tim Allen OBE with Jonathan, Theo and Louis

There was an excellent turn-out at the awards night. Left: Lesley Bambridge, mayor of West Norfolk with Amelia

King's Lynn Sea Cadets were rewarded for their hard work with the unit’s annual awards night. Left: Lesley Bambridge, mayor of West Norfolk with Harry

