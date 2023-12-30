Cadets were celebrated and rewarded in a number of ways during an annual ceremony held at Lynn Town Hall.

No.42 Founder Squadron RAF Air Cadets based in Lynn were rewarded for varying achievements, from the best NCO to the cadet who has achieved the best academic results during the year.

The event was hosted by West Norfolk’s Mayor Cllr Margaret Wilkinson and saw a wide-ranging group of civic dignitaries gathered to present the awards, together with air cadet staff, civilian committee members and parents.

Cadet award winners display their prizes

With 33 Cadets on parade, the evening started with a very comprehensive briefing by cadets on their recent visit to the WW1 Flanders Battlefields.

This was followed by the latest intake of cadets to the Squadron, gathering to recite the air cadet promise, a requirement for all new air cadets.

They then went on to receive their First Aid certificates and badges, for passing the Cadet First Aid course.

42F Sqn Air Cadets on Parade

The Squadron OC, Flt Lt Pauline Petch, said: “It was wonderful to see so many parents present to see their Cadets in parade in such auspicious surroundings and to witness the results of so much hard work by the Cadets during the year.”

Sgt Summer B Rydon receives Best Drill and Discipline Award from Col Tim Allan OBE

The evening culminated in a reception for all the guests and parents present and a raffle towards cadet funds.