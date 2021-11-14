Air cadets in Lynn have honoured their predecessors during a Remembrance service.

The 42F Squadron gathered for its latest Parade night on Thursday, coinciding with Armistice Day.

And they stood before their squadron’s own memorial for a short service to honour its past members who, like hundreds more, went on to join the Armed Services during the Second World War but paid the ultimate sacrifice and were killed in action.

42F (King’s Lynn) Squadron, Air Training Corps cadets hold remembrance service. (53038215)

42F’s Commanding Officer, Flight Lieutenant Pauline Petch gave an opening address before Cadet Grace Munson read out the roll of honour of the 14 known cadets who, having joined the Services, sadly failed to return from the conflict.

Poppy crosses were then placed at the memorial by two members of the squadron and the ATC’s Norfolk and Suffolk Wing Staff Officer Squadron Leader Peter Howlett.

Cadet Corporal Loki Wales read the Exhortation before the two minutes silence following which Cadet Soren Kienczkowski recited the Kohima Epitaph. The Standard Bearer was Cadet Sergeant Bailey Naish.

42F (King’s Lynn) Squadron, Air Training Corps cadets hold remembrance service. (53038218)

The memorial’s centre piece is a propeller blade from a crashed wartime aircraft. On March 20, 1945 De Haviland Mosquito NS 988 crashed into the waters of The Wash.

The plane and its two man crew of Flt. Lt. Gabriel Ellis and Sgt William Reidy were never found until wreckage was spotted 59 years later in 2004. It was only then that the remains of the two men were recovered and finally laid to rest.

A second plaque on the Squadron's memorial is dedicated to these men also.

42F (King’s Lynn) Squadron, Air Training Corps cadets hold remembrance service. (53038221)