West Norfolk’s mayor’s cadets for the next year were recognised during yesterday’s mayor-making ceremony at Lynn Town Hall.

Representing the sea, army, air, police and fire cadets, these young people will support New mayor Cllr Andy Bullen and deputy mayor Cllr Steve Bearshaw at functions across the year.

Cllr Bullen said: “I know that these young people will be excellent ambassadors for me, as well as the organisations they represent, over my mayoral year. They will play a key part at many functions, and I thank them for the support they plan to give to me and my deputy.”

Mayor's cadets for the year at the ceremony - Amelia Rowley, Shai Vasconcelos Williams, Charlie Kent, Sarah Wright and Joshua Moore. Picture: West Norfolk Council

The Mayor’s Cadets for 2025-2026 are: Sea Cadets, Amelia Rowley. Army Cadets, Shai Vasconcelos Williams. Air Cadets, Charlie Kent. Police Cadets, Sarah Wright. Fire Cadets, Joshua Moore.