A towns cake decorating club has made a generous donation to a charity which helps combat social isolation.

The King's Lynn Cake Decorating and Sugar Craft Club handed over 70 handmade cakes to West Norfolk Brefriending, who combat loneliness in older people.

This isn't the first time that the club have made the donation near Christmas time, as the charities chief executive Pippa May explains.

Members of the cake decorating club with the 70 cakes decorated (61750830)

She said: "It is very generous of the club members to do this and they've been making the donations for at least the last 13 years.

"Our Clients are delighted to receive them."

West Norfolk Befriending combats social isolation by matching an older person in need with a trained volunteer 'Befrienders' who visit on a regular basis.

Some of the cakes donated to be distributed to West Norfolk Befriending (61750832)

The services they provide are free of charge to use and relies on charity to remain open.

Lynn's Cake Decorating and Sugar Craft Club meet up once a month in North Wootton and are welcoming new members.

For more information on how to join, contact Val Gooding by ringing 01553 763500 or email klsugarclub@gmail.com.

Some of the cakes donated to be distributed to West Norfolk Befriending (61750826)

Some of the cakes donated to be distributed to West Norfolk Befriending (61750828)

To register as a volunteer at West Norfolk Befriending, or to refer somebody who is going through social isolation, visit their website here.