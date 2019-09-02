A home-made cake-making business has moved to new premises in Lynn in order to further expand.

Simply Cake Co was founded two years ago by Susanna Lemon, of Snettisham, who previously baked her brownies and other treats in the bakery used by Krusty Loaf at Fakenham.

But with the need for more time spent in the kitchen and more space, she decided to establish her own bakery at Unit 1, Hereford Way on the Hardwick Narrows Estate.

Susanna Lemon, of Simply Cake Co, with a selection of her brownies and cakes

Said Susanna: "The business has expanded and I needed more time to use facilities so I decided to move. Lynn is closer to where I live in any case.

"I am also pleased to launch a new initiative, open kitchen nights on Thursday evenings at my new premises. People will be able to come here and buy freshly-made cakes directly from the bakery."

Last Thursday, Susanna held a launch night for invited guests. Donations were collected in aid of Lynn Food Bank. She said: "We raised more than £200, which I was delighted about.

Susanna Lemon, right, at her Simply Cake Co launch night with her mother Kate Lemon, pictured centre, and friend Katie Anderson

"The launch night was well-supported with more than 60 people coming along. I feel that moving to this location has opened up more opportunities for the future and I am sure I am going to be extremelybusy in the months ahead."

Open kitchen nights will continue on Thursdays from 4.30pm-7.30pm and, during September, 50 per cent discounts are available with vouchers downloaded from her website www.simplycakeco.com/voucher

Susanna specialises in artisan brownies and slices, using quality ingredients such as Belgian chocolate, which are delivered all over the UK through her mail order company.

She provides gluten free options and a few months ago she launched a vegan range of treats, which are free from gluten, dairy and eggs.

Her vegan pick and mix box includes gooey brownies, rocky roads and shortbread slices. Every month she introduces new brownie flavours.