Call for more to be done for environment in West Norfolk

A West Norfolk councillor is calling on the county council to make changes in a bid to become more environmentally-friendly.

Sandra Squire, deputy leader of the Independent Group at Norfolk County Council who represents Marshland North, says not enough is being done by the region’s councils to be more sustainable.

Sandra Squire, deputy leader of the Independent Group at Norfolk County Council. Picture: SUBMITTED. (4628581)

It comes as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its report on keeping rising global temperatures under 1.5 degrees centigrade today.

The report states that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees centigrade would require “rapid and far-reaching” transitions in land, energy, industry, buildings, transport and cities.

Mrs Squire, who recently returned from sailing across the Atlantic in the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race and is also a member of the Norfolk BrOARds, says not enough is being done by authorities in Norfolk to be more sustainable by reducing their use of single-use products.

Mrs Squire said: “Councils are in the unique position of being able to lead by example and inspire the community.

“There can’t be anyone who hasn’t heard of the damage plastic pollution is having on the world’s oceans, yet still we have plastic cups for water in meeting rooms.

“I’ve crossed an ocean, been more than a thousand miles from land and seen balloons and plastics floating in the water.”

The motion asks the council to reaffirm its commitment to protecting the environment, as Norfolk has some 90 miles of coastline.

It calls for the council to make its activities as sustainable as possible, and by the end of 2018, remove all plastic cups from meeting rooms, end the sale of items in single-use plastic packaging and ensure no single-use cutlery or food containers are supplied by the council or its vendors.

The motion also calls for a ban on the release of chines lanterns and balloons.

Mrs Squire added: “We believe that recycling is the answer and it really isn’t, the only way to stop plastic pollution is to stop it at source.

“Only 30 per cent of post-consumer – recycled – plastic can be used in the production of a next generation product. So the result of plastic recycling is more plastics in the world.”

But Mrs Squire does not believe that replacing single-use plastic products with other materials is the correct answer either.

“It doesn’t matter if your disposable cutlery is made from plastic or wood or bamboo, you’re still throwing it away,” she said.