A veteran’s charity is calling for support from the people of West Norfolk in a bid to recruit more volunteers.

Bridge for Heroes is now teaming up with the Veterans Foundation to reach more isolated people - but to do this, they need support.

A Bridge for Heroes spokesperson has said their “mission has always been clear - to support the armed forces community and ensure that no veteran or their family feels alone”.

Bridge for Heroes is looking for more volunteer drivers

The Veterans Foundation has provided much-needed funding for transport to drop-in care centres, allowing more access to vital support.

However, this cannot be done alone, and Bridge for Heroes is now looking for volunteer drivers who can spare a few hours to help take veterans to and from their support centre.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Just a few hours of your time could help change a life - keeping our veterans connected, supported, and reminded that they are never alone.

“Your time and kindness could mean that an isolated veteran gets to spend an afternoon with friends, have a cup of tea and a chat, or access important services that they might otherwise go without.”

If you think you can help, Bridge for Heroes would love to hear from you.

For more information on how to volunteer, get in touch on 01553 760230 or visit the charity’s website.