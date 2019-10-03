Campaigners who fought plans for hundreds of new homes on the edge of Lynn have called for continuing unity as preparations for a public inquiry continue.

West Norfolk councillors will consider their response to an appeal against the decision to block planning permission for a major development at Knights Hill in a closed session next week.

But, despite developers' claims the ruling was unreasonable, Castle Rising parish councillor David Goddard has urged opponents of the scheme to keep on fighting.

The plan is due to be the subject of a public inquiry, which is set to take place early next year.

And Mr Goddard said: "We all have to come together and work hard to persuade the inspector to repeat the refusal, following the appeal hearing.

"The reasons for refusal are as relevant today and do need to be upheld."

Developers Whistle Wood and Reffley Wood Ltd and Mr Peter de Grey Osborn lodged their appeal against the council's decision to refuse planning consent for the scheme last month.

Large Protest Poster in a Field just off the Grimston Road South Wootton, showing traffic at the Sandy Lane junction. (18314590)

They argue the authority's planning committee had acted unreasonably when it unanimously voted to reject the proposals in March.

Committee members are due to consider the issue again when they meet in Lynn on Monday, though the debate is set to take place behind closed doors.

Officials say the move is necessary to enable the committee to fully discuss the authority's legal advice.

Mr Goddard said he understood the move, adding: "I am sure I can speak for the three parish councils, Castle Rising,South Wootton and North Wootton and the numerous residents opposed to this development, when I state the committee will receive the self same 100 per cent support in seeking to uphold their decision."

Borough council officials say the inquiry is likely to take place at the town hall in January and is expected to last four days.