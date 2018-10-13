Call to take on Swimarathon challenge

St James Swimming and Fitness Centre King's Lynn. (4741374)

Swimmers are being encouraged to dive into a new charity event which is being staged by a Lynn community group.

Members of Lynn’s Priory Rotary Club have announced plans to stage the town’s first Swimarathon, which will take place in the new year.

And officials hope that, if it is successful, the event could be expanded to other West Norfolk towns in the future.

The Swimarathon was launched by Rotary members in Grantham nearly 30 years ago and has since become an international event. More than 20 British-based clubs stage their own events each year.

Jonathan Holmes, chairman of the event’s organising committee, said: “Following the success of Swimarathons around the UK, we are delighted to be introducing this fantastic event to King’s Lynn.

“This is a great opportunity for schools, youth organisations, sports teams, businesses, swimming clubs and individual groups to get together, have fun and raise money for worthwhile local causes.”

The event’s primary beneficiary will be the West Norfolk Young Carers, though the club says it hopes to be able to support other good causes as well.

Although there is no entry fee, participants are being asked to raise at least £25 in sponsorship.

More than 200 swimmers can take part in the event at the St James’ Pool on Saturday, February 9, between noon and 6pm, with the support of Alive Leisure.

And Mr Holmes said they hope to expand the event to include pools in Hunstanton and Downham in the future, if it proves sufficiently popular.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, visit www.prioryrotary.org.uk, email jjcmholmes@talktalk.net or phone Mr Holmes on 07944 036673.