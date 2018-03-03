Call to tee off for Swaffham Rotary golf day

Have your say

A Swaffham charity group has launched its annual fundraising golf day for 2018.

Entries are now open for the event organised by the town’s Rotary Club, which will take place at the Swaffham Golf Club on Monday, July 23.

Dozens of players are expected to take part in the event, which traditionally raises thousands of pounds for good causes supported by the Rotary movement.

This year’s main beneficiaries will be Norfolk cancer charity Big C and the armed forces charity SSAFA.

Club spokesman Denis Bishop said details had already been circulated to groups who took part in 2017 and there is already strong interest.

He added: “We’ve had really good support from the golf club again.

“We’re really pleased we’ve added Big C to our list this year.

“It’s a very popular, well supported charity in the area.”

The club are hoping to attract 24 teams of four players and entry fees are £180 per team or £45 per player. Officials say groups of two, can be accommodated on the day.

The day will also include a number of on-course competitions, as well as a dinner, a raffle and an auction

Entry forms are available via the club’s website, www.swaffhamrotary.org.uk, or by emailing bill.muir13@talktalk.net or denis.bishop@btinternet.com.