Calls for change in attitude after spate of window breakages at Downham Market youth centre

Officials at a youth centre in Downham have urged parents to speak with their children after a spate of window breakages.

There have been several incidents at the Swan Project’s home on Paradise Road since Christmas – the damage of which likely to cost almost £500 to fix.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, director and trustee Sue Downing said: “We realise that accidents happen, but in some cases we know that it is simply carelessness.

“There is, of course, a potential risk to all centre users from glass, it takes time from our staff and volunteers to make safe and get repairs done.”

Ms Downing said the Swan Centre runs on a “very tight budget”.

“This means that we are unable to make window repair payments without taking money from budgets meant to support our young people and improve their experience of the centre,” she added.

“We would like to buy more equipment and games, but at the moment all money for this is being used to fix broken windows.

“We would ask you to discuss this problem with your own young person/people who attend the centre and get their support in helping us to solve this problem.

“If this fails to work the solution we have agreed is to present a bill for damage to the parents/carer of any young person who breaks a window through carelessness.

“When we don’t know who has caused the breakage we will have to raise the subs to £1 per session until the expense is covered. This could take around a half term of sessions.”