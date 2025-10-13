A petition calling for councillors to have more “ambition” with a new swimming pool in Lynn has been launched.

Former competitive swimmer Nathan Wells is calling on West Norfolk Council to rethink its proposals for the new facility, which will be constructed at Lynnsport as the existing St James centre is reaching the end of its life.

He claims that “many residents” feel the scheme lacks ambition and a long-term vision for the town. So far, there are just under 280 signatures.

The existing St James swimming pool in Lynn

“I’ve seen firsthand how inadequate facilities can hold back local talent and limit opportunities for future generations,” Mr Wells said.

“While the existing facility is ageing and in need of renewal, the current plan is essentially a like-for-like replacement, not any real improvement.”

At the heart of the petition is a belief that the new pool at Lynnsport will be too small, while Mr Wells also claims it will only have a 15-year lifespan.

The new pool looks set to be constructed at Alive Lynnsport

This is likely to be a reference to the time before a pool needs to be resurfaced, and this is not uncommon.

The council has been approached for comment on these points.

Following advice from Sport England, the authority’s proposed pool format at Lynnsport will feature 20-metre leisure lanes and a 25-metre main pool which will have “increased availability for more experienced and competitive swimmers, as well as additional space and time for community and health programmes”.

“King’s Lynn has the opportunity to create a genuine regional hub for health, recreation, and education,” Mr Wells added.

“A facility that would encourage participation, support schools and clubs, attract visitors, and boost local businesses. Instead, the current proposal is designed with a lifespan of only around 15 years, compared to the existing pool, which has lasted for over 50 years since its construction in 1975.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver something truly transformative. We’re urging the council to consider a 50-metre pool, or at least an eight-lane, 25-metre pool, to meet the needs of both the community and future generations.”