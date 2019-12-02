Calls for fairer West Norfolk honours process

A West Norfolk Council panel will review the process of honouring individuals the Freedom of the Borough.

During last week’s full council meeting, Labour’s Jo Rust said there should be a clearer criteria for the award with a cross-Party committee being able to make decisions.

She added that the current process is “not very robust”.

42F (King's Lynn) Squadron Air Training Corps Parade Exercising Honorary Freedom of the Borough

Labour councillor Gary Howman seconded Mrs Rust’s proposal.

He said: “Everyone should be encouraged to make nominations and it should be cross-Party rather than just the Cabinet.

“I believe we should strive to be more open with modernised processes.”

Brian Long proposed the decision should go to the Corporate Performance Panel to decide, which was voted through by councillors.

Read more Kings LynnPolitics