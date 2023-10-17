A camera club has hosted its first annual awards in its new home to celebrate the successes of its members.

King’s Lynn District Camera Club (KLDCC) gathered at its new home at Springwood High School to present trophies and certificates to its best shutterbugs.

The awards evening, which was held on September 25, welcomed special guests Andrew Johnson (CEO of the North Norfolk Academy Trust) and Lee Everson (head of art and photograph at the school).

Steve Duncan and Andrew Johnson (Picture: KLDCC)

Linda Robertson with Andrew Johnson (Picture: KLDCC)

After some set-backs, KLDCC were forced to look for a new meeting place and they came across Springwood High School.

The club said: “The Springwood High School is conveniently situated, with ample parking and excellent facilities. More importantly, there is a connection with the photography and art department and the wider King’s Lynn community.”

Among those who received awards were Steve Duncan, who took first place in the Lynn News Cup for Architecture.

Steve submitted a monochromatic image called ‘Triangles’ which depicted a modern hotel.

Other winners included Brian Sadler, who received the British Nature Cup with a print of a Common Darter dragonfly; Linda Robinson, won the category for the most improved photographer over the series of Open PDI competitions; and Joel Santos won the Open Competition League table gaining 327 points out of a possible 360, demonstrating a consistent high level of photography.

Award-winner and chairperson Steve Duncan said: “Competitions form an important part of camera club season, and while there is a competitive side, it is great to see members work, to be inspired and challenged to try something new.

“This season the club returned to prints, which presents its own challenge, preparing the digital image, selecting the right paper and mounting the print, all good learning experiences.

Brian Sadler with Andrew Johnson (Picture: KLDCC)

Joel Santo with Andrew Johnson (Picture: KLDCC)

The KLDCC's new home is at Springwood High School (Picture: KLDCC)

“I am delighted by the way the members rose to the challenge and am delighted by the stunning collections of prints”.

In the future, the committee is keen to build its relationship with Springwood High School, and is exploring ways to make this happen - discounted membership fees for students and staff and a competition between the club and the students are all on the cards.

“We all look forward to taking the club forward, welcoming new members, new ideas and accepting new challenges.

“The KLDCC committee would like to thank everyone who entered their images and took part in the club’s activities - well done to all. Being a member of KLDCC is all about sharing an enjoyment of photography.

“This is not restricted to competition photography, simply sharing your interest with like-minded people, having a chat about the latest kit and learning from each other successes and failures, or just having a social event are the benefits enjoyed by our members.”