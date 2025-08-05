A campaign group is calling for “wasteful” fireworks to be scrapped in favour of more modern solutions, such as drone light displays.

Members of the West Lynn Action Group took West Norfolk Council to task for its use of the colourful explosives that regularly illuminate the night’s sky over Lynn, arguing the authority should “move with the times”.

At the borough council’s full meeting last week, Karen Champion, a spokeswoman for the action group, said: “As an authority with responsibilities towards air quality, noise levels and waste, is it time to consider more modern forms of celebration than the default of large, noisy, polluting Chinese-made fireworks displays?

The West Lynn Action Group is calling for fireworks at Fawkes in the Walks to be scrapped. Picture: Ian Burt

“The celebration of the Olympics has shown there’s a huge variety of inspirational ways of celebrating events, with light shows and drone-based displays.

“Is it time to show this authority has moved with the times and stop spending our hard-earned money on this waste of natural resources?”

While sympathetic to the disruption fireworks can cause, Cllr Sue Lintern, cabinet member for culture and events, said that currently, alternatives are too expensive.

“As an authority, we continue to balance tradition, public enjoyment and sustainability,” she said.

“Our displays remain extremely popular, attracting more than 20,000 residents and visitors, many of whom see them as a cherished tradition.

“At present, the cost of delivering a drone display that offers a similar level of visual impact is significantly higher than a traditional fireworks show, which we currently provide at a cost of less than a pound per head.”

Cllr Lintern added that these events bring economic benefits to the town.

While opposing the use of fireworks, Ms Champion was keen for the group not to be seen as “party poopers”.

“I’m not saying don’t celebrate - I’m saying look carefully at how you celebrate,” she said.