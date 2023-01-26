A campaign group has kicked cans down a mile-long stretch in their latest protest over the lack of an announcement for a new hospital.

'Save the QEH' braved the cold weather on Wednesday afternoon and marched to Gaywood Conservative Club from Lynn's crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

More than 3,500 props are currently holding up the hospital building and acting CEO of the QEH Laura Skaife-Knight also came along to thank the group for their support.

Protesters attached cans to string and kicked them down the mile-long route to replicate that the government is "kicking the can down the road" after several promises, and no deliveries, of an announcement on whether the hospital will be rebuilt.

The group also chanted rhymes such as "QEH is falling down" and "one, two, three, four, five, keep the QEH alive, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, don't kick the can down the road again."

Independent borough councillor and secretary of Lynn and District Trades Council Jo Rust leads the campaign group, which has been running for almost two years.

Members of the QEH campaign group along with Laura Skaife-Knight

Ms Rust said: "The whole health economy of Norfolk and beyond is reliant on our hospital working in tandem with the others, and if we can’t get services here, it will put more pressure on places like Norwich and Cambridge."

She added: “When we first started in April 2021, we were told there would be an announcement on shortlists in the autumn of that year, then they said they’ll be a shortlist announcement in December, then it was January then it was April and then it was after the local elections.

"So this is why I believe local elections do have an impact on the political decisions that are made.

Campaigners kicking the can down Gayton Road from the QEH to Gaywood conservative club

"We were then reassured that something would happen after the local elections and then we didn’t hear anything at all. It’s almost like we get promised an announcement every month and then the can is kicked down the road, which is why we’re here today.

"It’s okay for local conservatives to disassociate themselves from the actions of the national government, but basically they can’t carry a party that doesn’t prioritise the NHS in general, nurses pay and our local hospital.”

Many campaigners come weekly and give up their time as they want to raise awareness of the hospital's current situation. Bharti Patel is one of them, who gives up her lunch hour every week.

Leader of Save the QEH Jo Rust ready to kick the can down Gayton Road

Ms Patel said: "I want to see a new build QEH, it’s not just for me that I’m doing it, I’m doing it for the whole community.

“The reason why I come here is because we need a replacement and its in urgent need, why should we have to use a propped up hospital which is not safe for patients, staff and visitors?

“Well, the government says it's going to make an announcement soon, so, I’m hoping they will make an announcement soon, there’s a hope, isn’t there?”

Campaigners kicking the can down Gayton Road from the QEH to Gaywood conservative club

Another campaigner, Alistair Milner is a retired mental health nurse and fears for what patients would do without a hospital in Lynn.

Mr Milner said: "I think this is a very good cause, I want to support anything that supports mental health in the area.

“People don’t want to travel for their mental health, they don’t want to travel long distances and meet people they don’t know. We’ve got to keep mental health services local.”

Campaigners on their way down Gayton Road

Lib Dem councillor Rob Colwell was also in attendance and is part of the campaign group.

He said: "We are a dedicated local action group and we have been coming together many Wednesdays and try and make as much noise as possible, and this is a way of making noise.

"We’ve got loads of other ideas, but we hope that we don’t have to use them because we’re hoping that a decision will be made as soon as possible.

“I’d say to Steve Barclay that it's all very well trying to suggest that all due process is being followed and that delays are for this reason or the other, but the reality of the situation is we have a hospital with over 3,000 struts, what is he waiting for?

"What more evidence is required? It’s absolutely crazy and I don’t think people in West Norfolk can realise or appreciate or understand why on earth this is still happening.”

Ms Rust concluded: "I think our community action group is doing a great job keeping up the pressure and keeping this in the eye of the media so that people who might have not picked up on the dire situation do become aware and they might take to email or letter writing or calling their MP.

"Then it builds a head of steam so that they know that it can’t be ignored and I strongly believe that national government think that if they can get away with it, people won’t care.

"They won’t make that announcement however dire the situation is because we have to be realistic, if it was based on need, we would have had an announcement by now.

"You can’t get anymore needy or deserving hospital that’s got over 3,000 props.”