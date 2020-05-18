Home   News   Article

Campaign launched to support King's Lynn businesses during challenging coronavirus period

By Ben Hardy
Published: 16:45, 18 May 2020

As a means of promoting a return to using Lynn’s town centre and supporting local businesses, a new campaign has been launched.

Discover King’s Lynn (BID) has announced it intends to promote local businesses and the High Street during a challenging time.

Named ‘Discover Local’, the campaign aims to encourage the public to support all types of businesses in the town, whether independent or national, retail or beauty, a professional service or café.

