Campaign launched to support King's Lynn businesses during challenging coronavirus period
Published: 16:45, 18 May 2020
As a means of promoting a return to using Lynn’s town centre and supporting local businesses, a new campaign has been launched.
Discover King’s Lynn (BID) has announced it intends to promote local businesses and the High Street during a challenging time.
Named ‘Discover Local’, the campaign aims to encourage the public to support all types of businesses in the town, whether independent or national, retail or beauty, a professional service or café.
