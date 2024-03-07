A campaign in which food and drink businesses across town get involved is returning for another year offering menu deals.

Taste of the Town promotes Lynn food businesses and will be running from next Monday, March 11 to Sunday 24, offering the chance to try a new venue or return to an old favourite with the option of up to three set-price menus ranging from £10-20.

Businesses participating in the two-week-long event have created menus set at either £10, £15 or £20 which showcase their specialities. From lunchtime bites, to Sunday roasts, signature dishes and even distillery tours, there is something for every palate and every occasion.

Vicky Etheridge, manager of Discover King’s Lynn who is running the campaign, said: “Our food and drink sector is one of the town’s best assets.

“Taste of the Town is just one way to shine a spotlight on it and encourage people to head into town.

“The set-price menu option gives the consumer some certainty of price before they head out to eat or drink, something that’s even more important to all of us right now.”

Businesses participating in the scheme includes Bank House, Crown & Mitre, Liquor & Loaded, Maya Bistro, Mem’s Kitchen – both venues, Marriott’s Warehouse, Renegade Spudz, Rusty Krab, The Rathskeller, The Street, The Wenns Chop & Ale House, Tipsy Teapot and Whatahoot.

Alice Bentley, marketing and events officer at Discover King’s Lynn, added: “The businesses that are taking part have put a lot of thought and creativity into their menus, the Discover team enjoy their food and we all got pretty excited when we were reading through the offers.”

There are also prizes to be won – any visitor at any venue taking part in the Taste of the Town can scan a QR code on their table be entered into a random prize draw to win a voucher to be used at one of the venues.

Winners will be contacted by Discover King’s Lynn after the campaign.