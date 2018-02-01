Campaign set for Love West Norfolk Day

Love West Norfolk Day is planned for February 14 and organisers of the ongoing Love West Norfolk campaign are appealing for people across the borough to get involved in a variety of ways.

Campaign leaders hope that they will be able to get the message trending nationally if enough people share their reasons to love the area on social media during the day.

Businesses are also being encouraged to display the campaign’s logo on their premises and websites, as well as asking their staff what they love about the borough using selfie signs which can also be posted online.

Local good causes could also benefit from fundraising activities on the day.

Borough council leader Brian Long said: “Love West Norfolk Day is an opportunity for us all to celebrate and promote our fantastic area and be proud about all the wonderful things that we have in our area.

“We would love to see people joining in and sharing everything that makes the area so special.”

Visit www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk or follow the campaign on social media for further details. Resources are available for businesses who want to get involved.