Campaign urges action on ‘silent killer’ in Norfolk

One in six adults in Norfolk are “completely unaware” that they have high blood pressure.

That’s the message from Norfolk County Council’s Public Health team who have launched an awareness campaign this week.

Dubbed the silent killer due to the lack of obvious symptoms, high blood pressure can lead to stroke, heart attack or heart disease if left unchecked.

The authority is urging any adult who has not had their blood pressure checked in the last five years to visit a participating pharmacy to get it taken.

Margaret Dewsbury, chair of communities committee, said: “I was surprised to hear that so many people across Norfolk are unaware they have high blood pressure. That equates to almost 100,000 people.

“Most people know their height, weight, even their BMI but few people know their blood pressure, and what the numbers mean.

“We would encourage any adult to get their blood pressure checked. It’s such an easy check to have done and it could result in saving a life.”

Most pharmacies offer this service free and there is a map detailing participating pharmacies across the county offering the free blood pressure check on the Norfolk County Council website.