Downham Market campaigner gives speech at House of Commons
A woman from Downham who is campaigning for awareness about ovarian cancer has made a speech at the House of Commons.
Diane Boothby met members of parliament Sharon Hodgson and Steve Brine and Annwen Jones OBE, chief executive of charity Target Ovarian Cancer which was established in 2008.
Diane said: “Josie Ratcliffe, my local borough councillor, attended with me.
“Sandra Pye, one of the team who has helped on the campaign and will continue to do so, and her husband have helped so much.
“I was interviewed in Westminster Gardens and also met NHS executives.
"It was lovely to see other ladies who have become friends who are ovarian cancer survivors.”
Diane is raising awareness following her own diagnosis which she found out about at the same time as her husband Paul’s bowel cancer diagnosis.