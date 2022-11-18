A woman from Downham who is campaigning for awareness about ovarian cancer has made a speech at the House of Commons.

Diane Boothby met members of parliament Sharon Hodgson and Steve Brine and Annwen Jones OBE, chief executive of charity Target Ovarian Cancer which was established in 2008.

Diane said: “Josie Ratcliffe, my local borough councillor, attended with me.

Diane Boothby from Downham has delivered a speech at the House of Commons to raise awareness for the charity Target Ovarian Cancer

“Sandra Pye, one of the team who has helped on the campaign and will continue to do so, and her husband have helped so much.

“I was interviewed in Westminster Gardens and also met NHS executives.

"It was lovely to see other ladies who have become friends who are ovarian cancer survivors.”

Diane Boothby, seated, in the House of Commons

Diane Boothby was interviewed by a news team in Westminster Gardens

Diane Boothby, centre

Diane is raising awareness following her own diagnosis which she found out about at the same time as her husband Paul’s bowel cancer diagnosis.