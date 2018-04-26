Campaigners bring call for Brexit deal vote to King’s Lynn

Pro-EU campaigners have taken to the streets of Lynn as part of a new campaign for a referendum on the terms of the final Brexit deal.

Officials behind the Norfolk In Europe campaign say they handed out hundreds of leaflets to members of the public at a stall on Saturday.

The event came after West Norfolk campaigners joined the London launch of the new People’s Vote campaign earlier this month.

Rob Colwell, of the West Norfolk In Europe branch, pictured second left, said: “There were passionate members of the public on the streets of King’s Lynn on both sides of the #PeoplesVote campaign stance.

“Some people were relieved that there was a chance to maybe have a say. We gave out hundreds of leaflets and encouraged people to urgently write to their MPs.

“We also had many worried local European nationals approach us asking what is going to happen to them. People are genuinely concerned and we are only 11 months away.”

Also pictured are, from left, Paola Trimarco, Frank Wilson, Richard Coward, Erika Coward and David Owen.