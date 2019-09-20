Campaigners join climate strike action in King's Lynn

Dozens of protesters are taking part in a climate strike event in Lynn this afternoon.

The demonstration is part of a co-ordinated global day of action in which millions are participating.

Around 50 people have gathered for the Lynn event, including a handful of children from local schools.

Thea Joslyn (17057967)

The protests come the day after Breckland District Council became the second district-level authority in Norfolk to declare a climate emergency.

Their decision followed the action taken by North Norfolk District Council in April.

The vote followed a motion tabled by the Labour group at the council, led by Susan Dowling, who called for Breckland to put the climate at the forefront of all of its actions.

Climate change protesters taking part in a strike event in Lynn (17057959)

She said: “It is up to us as a council to have the vision, commitment and drive to help create a low carbon and climate resilient community. We are living through an apocalypse.

“For years, our culture has legitimised the way we are destroying our planning – the window to fight the catastrophic effects of global warming is closing.”

The motion was agreed almost unanimously, with just a handful of councillors choosing to abstain from the vote.