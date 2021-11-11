Environmental campaigners from West Norfolk say they fear world leaders are still moving too slowly to tackle the threat of climate change.

The warning from the King's Lynn Klimate Concern group comes as the UN global climate summit, COP26, is due to close in Glasgow tomorrow.

Members of the group were in the city at the weekend as part of a large march involving campaigners from around the world.

King's Lynn Klimate Concern campaigners have taken their message to the COP26 summit in Glasgow (53000483)

And Sarah Glenn, from the organisation, said: "The message of the marchers is that actions are still not matching words; the message from world leaders seems to be 'save it for later.'

"The climate finance pledge of 2009 has been put back for another 2 years while the possibility of limiting global warming to 1.8 degrees above pre-industrial levels by 2100 relies on all long term pledges being met.

"Pledges for this decade (provided they are fully met) will commit us to 2.4 degrees by 2100: already too late.

"World leaders still don't seem to have grasped the urgency."

The Lynn delegation carried a banner, which they also took to the last COP summit in Paris six years ago, signed by more than 800 people calling for rapid action.

Ahead of the summit, the organisation also worked with a number of West Norfolk schools to compile a book of messages from children voicing their fears for the future.

A display of the work was held at Lynn's Town Hall two weeks ago, as the summit opened.

A draft agreement has been circulated but Klimate Concern founding member Daphne Sampson fears there is still a long way to go to ensure a safe future for the planet.

But she believes world leaders will be under more pressure to deliver on what is agreed this time than at previous summits.

She said: "The need for further action to limit global warming is extremely urgent.

"One positive difference from previous years is that populations around the world, including the people of West Norfolk, are much better informed and care deeply about climate change.

"This means it won’t be possible for governments to say “job done”. We know there is lots of work still to be done."