King's Lynn campaigners put up blue plaques along Gaywood River to highlight pollution
Campaigners from the environmental group Extinction Rebellion demonstrated on Saturday in Lynn.
Blue plaques were put up along parts of the Gaywood River to highlight a recent governmental vote which they claim allows pollution into waterways.
Plaques were put up at certain points along the river including the Walks, Eastgate Bridge,Lynnsport, Stone Bridge and the Conservative Club.
Extinction Rebellion campaigner Robert Shippey, 31, said: "Our waterways are so important to our environment and local community, we can’t stand by and watch them being dumped into.
"I know so many local people are unhappy with the condition the Gaywood River is in.
"Why does this government keep protecting company profits over nature?"
The 11 members of the group were demonstrating about North West Norfolk MP James Wild’s voting record on pollution into our waterways across the country, and the health of Gaywood River chalk stream.
They say Conservative MPs voted for new environmental targets on water pollution which allow companies to continue to pollute for 15 more years.
A representative from Extinction Rebellion said: "Our water ways, including Gaywood River, are already in a dire state and can’t suffer over a decade more pollution."
According to the group the Gaywood chalk stream, which used to be in good health, is now a tale of two rivers.
The group describes that upstream, near the chalk aquifer source, the water is crystal clear, flourishing with various plant life, insects and fish.
Downstream is a different story, the water is brown and the variety of life is replaced with algae blooms and sewage fungus which indicate poor health and pollution.
Do you have a story to share with Lynn News ? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk