Campaigners to mount legal challenge over King's Lynn housing scheme decision

Campaigners against the development of hundreds of new homes in Gaywood are set to launch a legal challenge against the scheme.

Opponents of the Parkway proposal say they will seek a judicial review of West Norfolk Council’s decision to grant planning permission.

Meanwhile, the authority has confirmed that an allegation of misconduct connected to the scheme has been referred for “further investigation.”

GV Picture of Land which is being Proposed for Possible New Housing Development for the Gaywood Area...Land between King's Lynn Academy Site off Queen Mary Road/Parkway Gaywood and Howard Junior School. (45744555)

Members of the borough council’s planning committee voted to approve the authority’s own application for 380 new homes in the area on April 15.

But environmental campaigners vowed to fight on, arguing that the development would destroy vital habitats on part of the site, even though the council claims the scheme would lead to ecological improvements.

A new group, calling itself Friends of Parkway Wild Spaces, was set up to lead the fight and a representative of the group told the Lynn News on Wednesday night: “A legal challenge will go ahead.

“We are still discussing the final details, but it will be in the form of judicial review.”

Legal papers will need to be lodged within the next few days in order to meet the six week deadline from the date of a decision for such a challenge to be mounted.

A borough council spokesman yesterday said the authority had not been notified of a legal challenge so far.

But there have been developments relating to conduct complaints brought against three councillors relating to Parkway and another contentious planning application - the scheme to build more than 30 flats on part of the Southend Road car park in Hunstanton.

The spokesman said: “It is correct to say that one of the three Code of Conduct complaints has been referred for further investigation.”

Opposition leader Terry Parish, who lodged the complaints, has also signalled his support for the challenge

He said: “I wish them luck. Parkway was a bridge too far.”