The major revamp of a riverside footpath will go ahead with £287,000 in funding after the project was given a final seal of approval.

West Norfolk Council cabinet members have given the official green light for the resurfacing of the West Lynn path, which runs along the banks of the River Great Ouse.

The project will make the route more accessible. It currently is known for turning into a muddy bog during periods of heavy rain, making it impassable for wheelchair users and pushchairs.

A protest was staged at the footpath. Picture: Alexandra Kemp

It serves as a vital link for West Lynn residents heading to the ferry, allowing pedestrians to get to Lynn town centre while avoiding busy roads.

The funding, which was announced last month, was officially voted through at Lynn Town Hall last week.

Attempts to gain funding for the scheme in a campaign, led by councillors Alexandra Kemp and Charles Joyce, had led to a fallout after Ms Kemp claimed an “act of skulduggery” had taken place after funding was initially refused.

This was due to members of the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) panel wanting more quotes for the work to determine it was value for money.

However, Ms Kemp complained it had been turned down unfairly, spurring protests by the West Lynn Action Group.

Councillors later made a U-turn and agreed to fund the project, which has now been given the final seal of approval by cabinet members.

Following the decision, Ms Kemp said: “It’s been a long hard slog but we got there in the end.

“We fought very hard for this important green infrastructure project, which will make such a difference to people of all walking abilities.

“They say when the going gets tough, the tough get going, and so we did. We walked right up West Lynn River Bank, with our banners, and took a stand for the public good. It is all about not giving up.”

Now funding has been secured work can continue on the revamp project, subject to planning approval.