Campigners push for new night shelter for the homeless in King’s Lynn

Campaigners will spend a night sleeping on the streets of Lynn as they call on the borough council to set up a permanent night shelter for the homeless.

On Monday, concerned volunteers will take to the streets to raise awareness of the plight of the homeless after figures revealed that Lynn has a higher proportion of people without a permanent home than other towns and cities.

Volunteer Emilia Rust said: “This is the seventh year in a row that the number of homeless people sleeping rough on the streets has gone up. It cannot be right that in 2018 we’re seeing more people without a permanent and secure place to live.

“A night shelter would help people who are in need start that journey. We know support services are scarce as budgets have been slashed. So it’s taking people far longer to access what they need to get off the streets. A night shelter is the least we can offer”.

Organiser Jo Rust said: “At the night shelter we saw people who were working yet had no home. I want as many people as possible to experience how hard it is to do that, sleep rough and then get up and go to work. I want the council, as part of a long term plan, to fund a permanent night shelter as a starting point for people to turn their lives around.”

The group will be sleeping outside in Broad street from 9.30pm on Monday until 5.30am Tuesday morning.