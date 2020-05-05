Home   News   Article

King's Lynn students enjoy busy start to summer term at College of West Anglia

Students and staff at the College of West Anglia’s (CWA) King’s Lynn campus have had a busy start to the summer term.

Since face-to-face teaching and learning has transitioned to online studying at the campus, teachers have uploaded a variety of online, interactive resources and media for the students to continue their studies from home.

Teaching staff have also been holding individual and group tutorials to support assignment work and to keep learners motivated on CWA’s online learning platform, LEARN, which is currently averaging around 30,000 logins per day.

