Can these lost sheep pull the wool over your eyes?

There are sheep roaming around Lynn town centre who need your help to find their way back home.

St John’s Church, in Lynn, is challenging children to return their missing sheep who are hiding in shops, restaurants and cafes around Lynn town centre.

The sheep, who are part of the church’s nativity scene, must find their way back home before 4pm on Sunday, December 17 to regain their place in St John’s Church’s carol service.

Vicar of St John’s Church, the Rev Becca Rogers said: “We are hiding lost sheep in various shops around town.

“We are thinking of hiding them in more independent shops and cafes.

“Families are invited to find sheep, and bring it to our carol service, where it can rejoin the nativity scene.”

The church’s lost sheep range in colour, size, shape, and fluffiness, with some traditional looking sheep and some pink, sparkly sheep on the loose.

Rev Rogers added: “Children will also receive a prize for each returned sheep.

“When the children return their sheep, they will be able to place them back into the nativity scene.

“If people cannot return their sheep on the day of our carol service, they are welcome to stop by at a time when is best for them to return the sheep. We hope they can all be returned before the carol service so they can all retake their place.

“This is a fun way of helping the community to join in with our Christmas celebration.”

The church, on Blackfriars Road, is asking those who find one of their lost sheep to return them home before 4pm on Sunday, December 17, before their carol service starts.

Alternatively, if you cannot make that time or date they are asking children to return the sheep during one of their Sunday services from 10.30am to 12pm, or from 6.30pm to 8pm.